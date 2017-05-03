Kabul suicide attack: Eight civilians killed, 28 others, including three NATO troops wounded

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: Eight civilians were killed and 28 others including three NATO troops wounded Wednesday after a suicide bomber rammed into NATO troops’ convoy in Kabul’s police district 9.

“A suicide bomber targeted NATO troop’s convoy at around 7:45 am in Kabul city,” deputy spokesman for interior ministry said.

“Women and children are among wounded people,” Najeeb Danish added.

Ministry of Public Health Spokesman Ismail Kawosi said that seven killed and 26 wounded people shifted to hospitals from suicide attack incident in Kabul city.

U.S Navy Captain Willian K. Salvin Spokesman for U.S. Forces-Afghanistan in a statement said that “A coalition MRAP convoy was targeted by a suicide bomber in Kabul this morning about 8; 00am. Three coalition service members were wounded. All sustained non-life threatening wounds, are in stable condition, and are currently being treated at coalition medical facilities.”

An eyewitness said that the suicide attacker was sit at the side of the road when the foreign troops’ convoy was passing the area he blew himself up and targeted the convoy.

Three private vehicles including a mini bus also destroyed.

Daesh (Islamic State) claimed responsibility for the attack.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani while strongly condemning the suicide bomber attack, said that terrorist by killing of innocent civilians once again revealed their enmity to the Afghan people.

President said that terrorists defeated in battle ground by Afghan forces, thus they struggle to hide their failure behind such atrocity attacks.

Chief Executive Abdullah also on his twitter said that deeply saddened by the terrorist attack killing innocent civilians in Kabul. I condemn the attack and stand in solidarity with the victims.

The US Embassy to Kabul also condemned the attack.

“Unfortunately, there are those who refuse to allow Afghans their chance at peace, and instead insist on killing and maiming innocent civilians,” the embassy special charge d’ affairs Hugo Llorens said in a statement.