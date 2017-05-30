Kabul to host peace conference

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Representatives from 20 countries would likely to participate in an international conference on peace, security and reconciliation to be hosted by Kabul next week.

“The conference has been initiated as per instructions of President Ashraf Ghani,” Zardasht Shams, Afghanistan’s Deputy Head of Mission in Islamabad, was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

He told The Daily Time, Pakistan based English daily that cooperation in fight against terrorism remains top agenda of the conference agenda.

According to Shams, President Ghani has floated the “Kabul Process”, aimed at taking all stakeholders onboard regarding the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

Pointing out the participant countries he said, the United States, India, the UK, Saudi Arabia, the UN, The European Union, Russia, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Germany, France, China and Japan would attend the conference.

Similarly, a Pakistani official has revealed that Islamabad would also participate in Kabul-led international peace conference as per its policy.