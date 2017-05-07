Kandahar governor media advisor shot dead

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Local authorities of the Kandahar province on Sunday confirmed that provincial governor’s media adviser Ghafoor Feroz has been gunned down by unknown militants in Kandahar city.

Provincial governor spokesman, Samim Khpalwak confirmed the incident, saying it was happened in the Najib Nemro area of Police District nine of Kandahar city.

Feroz’s brother, Zubair told Pakhwok Afghan News that his beloved brother has been shot dead just close to his home, while on his way to workplace.

He pointed out, two armed men riding motorcycle opened fire on his brother at about 8:00am on Sunday morning.

Moreover, governor’s spokesman said, Feroz was serving his noble job as a media advisor in the office of provincial office for the last one year. However, there is now immediate claim by any terrorist group so far. However, police have kicked off investigating over the killing and soon would detain the culprits.

Feroz was also a religious scholar and author of a number of books and booklets.