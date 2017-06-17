Karzai asked to back Saudi, Egypt position on Qatar sanctions

AT-KABUL: The Saudi and Egyptian diplomats in separate meetings with former president Hamid Karzai, asked him to support the position of their respective countries against Qatar, Karzai’s office said Saturday.

“The former president in meetings with Egyptian ambassador and Saudi charge d affairs to Kabul, called for the unity and solidarity of the Islamic World in fight against terrorism and extremism, declaring his support in this regard,” Karzai’s office said in a statement.

Karzai also promised he would not spare any efforts to strengthen the Muslims’ unity.