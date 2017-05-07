Karzai asks Iran to help Afghan-led peace process

AT News Report-KABUL: Hamid Karzai, the former president called on the Islamic Republic of Iran to help the Afghan-led peace process along other regional countries.

In a meeting with Iranian foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Karzai on Sunday welcomed Zarif to Kabul, asking the Islamic Republic to cooperate with Afghanistan in certain fields as it was doing in the past, according to a statement from Karzai’s office.

Zarif mentioned the expansion of Afghan-Iran friendly relationships during Karzai’s presidency, providing information on the achievements in the long-term agreements began during Karzai’s tenure as president of Afghanistan.

“Karzai suggested that Iran can help in strengthening of Afghan government, national unity and creating regional understanding and cooperation so Afghanistan turns again into the center of cooperation among different countries,” the statement read.

The former president once again strongly condemned the drop of the largest non-nuclear bomb by the US military on the Achin district, saying it was violation of Afghanistan sovereignty and disrespect to Afghans and the environment.