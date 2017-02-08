Karzai blames “enemies of Afghans” for Kabul attack

AT-KABUL: Hamid Karzai, the former president, “strongly” condemned Tuesday’s suicide attack in Kabul, calling it against all human and Islamic principle carried out by the enemies of Afghanistan.

A man on foot detonated his explosives at the car park of the Supreme Court in a rush hour when the officials were leaving. More than 20 people all reportedly civilians were killed and over 40 others injured.

Nobody claimed responsibility for the bombing. This is the second time the Supreme Court has been targeted. In the first attack scores of people were killed and injured four years ago.