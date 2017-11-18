Karzai calls Kabul attack against Islamic principles

AT-KABUL: Hamid Karzai, former president strongly condemned Thursday’s suicide attack in Kabul city, calling it against human and Islamic values and principles.

A suicide bomber blew himself up among a gathering just outside a wedding hall in the police district 11, killing at least 19 people including seven police officers and a TV cameraman.

Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

“There are ominous hands behind the attacks against mosques, funerals and civil moves that try to silence people’s voice and deprive them of their rights,” Karzai said in a statement, asking the people to be more vigilant and fight such plots in unity.

Karzai emphasized that unity would be the only way to fight those who want to weaken Afghanistan.

He wished paradise for the dead, patience for their dears and quick recovery for the wounded.