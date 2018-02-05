Karzai calls on Pakistan to stop Afghan shelling

AT-KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned rocket attacks on the villages in the eastern province of Kunar, calling on Islamabad to “immediately stop” the attacks.

Pakistani army fired 180 rockets on the Dangam district Saturday night, reportedly injuring four civilians including a woman and two children.

Karzai slammed the attacks as a clear violation of Afghan sovereignty and against all international principles.

“Afghans have never obeyed force and aggression in the course of history and they will not do it. So, Pakistan is asked to be provident and cautious and behave with Afghan nation like a brotherly and friendly state and respect Afghan sovereignty.”