Karzai calls TV attack “violation of freedom of speech”

AT News Report-KABUL: Hamid Karzai, former president, “strongly” condemned terrorist attack on a private TV channel, calling it “violation of freedom of speech”.

A number of terrorists armed with explosives attacked the building of Shamshad TV channel on Tuesday, killing at least two and injuring 20 more personnel.

“Enemies of Afghanistan want to harm freedom of expression by such attacks, but they should realize that they will never reach their inauspicious goals and the people of Afghanistan take strong steps day after day towards victory,” Karzai was quoted by a statement as saying.

He wished paradise for the dead, patience for their dear ones and quick recovery for the injured.