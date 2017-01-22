Karzai commiserates over Gailani death

AT-KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai expressed condolence for the death of former jihadi leader, Pir Sayed Ahmad Gailani.

“With regrets, I was informed that a great national and spiritual personality and jihadi leader Pir Sayed Ahmad Gailani passed away due to illness,” Karzai was quoted as saying by a statement.

Gailani died Saturday at the age of 84 at a Kabul hospital. He was the leader of Mahaz-e-Melli-Islami (Islamic National Front) during the jihad.

“Late Gailani was a prominent jihadi leader, who served his country and people during the jihad and post-jihad periods.”

He said that Gailani had made efforts in strengthening peace and stability, adding that he took over the responsibility of the peace council while he was sick.

Karzai wished Gailani paradise, and patience for his family, friends and the people of Afghanistan.