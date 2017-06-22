Karzai condemns deadly Helmand attack

AT-KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai “strongly” condemned Thursday’s attack on the civilians in the southern province of Helmand.

A suicide bomber detonated his car filled with explosives just outside the branch of the New Kabul Bank at around 12:00pm in the Lashkar Gahn city, the provincial capital.

At least 34 people were martyred and more than 50 others injured in the attack that nobody has yet claimed responsibility for.

Karzai called the attack an act by the enemies of the people of Afghanistan, saying that such attacks explain that the enemies of Afghanistan do not respect any humanitarian and Islamic principles. “Their only goal is to kill Afghans and damage Afghanistan,” Karzai said in a statement.

He wished paradise for the martyrs, patience for their families and friends and quick recovery for the injured.