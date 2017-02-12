Karzai condemns foreign airstrike in Sangin

AT-KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai has strongly condemned the airstrike carried out by the foreign warplanes in the Sangin district of Helmand province, as well as the suicide bombing in the provincial capital Lashkar Gah.

Around 20 civilians were reportedly killed in an airstrike carried out by the US air force Friday in Sangin district, followed by a suicide attack in front of a private bank branch in Lashkar Gah, in which six people were killed and more than 20 injured.

The bomber was said to had targeted soldiers queued to collect their salaries.

Karzai called killing of people under any excuse against all human and Islamic principles, his office said Sunday.

“Karzai believes the ongoing war in the country for the benefit of the aliens and Afghans are the only victims of this imposed war,” it added.

Former president wished paradise for the martyred and quick recovery for the injured.