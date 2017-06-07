Karzai condemns Herat terrorist attack

AT-KABUL: Hamid Karzai, the former president, strongly condemned terrorist attack in the western province of Herat, in which a number of the civilians were martyred and injured.

He called the attack as an anti-Islamic act, adding that the attack carried out by the enemies of peace in Afghanistan during the holy month of Ramadan, points that they (terrorists) have no respect to the Islamic values and they use any possible way to fulfill their foreign masters’ aims.

Karzai wished paradise for the martyred and quick recovery for the injured.