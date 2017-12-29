Karzai condemns Kabul attack: ‘Afghan people would not let terrorist outfits to reach their notorious goals by creating terror among the general public’

AT News Report-KABUL: The former President Hamid Karzai has condemned in strongest terms the terrorist attack on Tabyan Social and Cultural Center in Kabul, calling it a heinous act of terrorism against the innocent Afghan people.

“Terrorists killed and wounded dozens of our compatriots,” Karzai displayed a message on his official Twitter account.

Karzai said the Afghan people would not let terrorist outfits to reach their notorious goals by creating terror among the general public.

The terrorist attack inside the compound that houses both the Tabyan Cultural Center and Afghan Voice Agency (AVA) was a cowardly act of terrorism against the freedom of expression and cultural valves, Karzai said, urging the Afghan people to be vigilant and stay united to confront and defeat all those harming and bleeding the people of the country.

Karzai in his message extended his deepest condolences and thoughts to the bereaved families and prayed Allah to grant highest place to martyrs in paradise.

Taliban has disowned this act of terrorism, but the Islamic State (IS), which is also known as Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the inhuman attack.