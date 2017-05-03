Karzai condemns Kabul suicide bombing

AT News Report-KABUL: Hamid Karzai, former president “strongly” condemned Wednesday’s suicide bombing that killed eight civilians and injured 28 people including three NATO soldiers in Kabul.

The former president said the attack was carried out by the enemies of peace and stability in Afghanistan, calling it against all human and Islamic norms, said a statement from Karzai’s office.

Karzai expressed his thoughts and sympathies to the families of the victims and wished paradise for the martyrs and quick recovery for the injured.