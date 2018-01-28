Karzai condemns Kabul “terrorist attack”

AT-KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai condemned the “terrorist attack” in Kabul city.

In a statement, the former president said that the attack was carried out by the “enemies of peace and stability” in Afghanistan.

A bomber blew up his explosive-filled vehicle Saturday afternoon in the busy area of Sedarat crossroad, killing some 100 people mostly civilians and wounding more than 150.

The enemies of our country once again proved that they have no respect to the human and Islamic values, Karzai said, adding that “they only work to create panic and demoralize the people for the benefit of the aliens.

He wished paradise for the deceased, recovery for the injured and patience for the families and friends of the dead.