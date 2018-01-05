Your message has been sent, you will be contacted soon
Afghanistan Times

Karzai condemns Kabul terrorist attack

AT News Report-KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai “strongly” condemned Thursday’s terrorist attack in Kabul city.

A suicide bomber targeted a crowd in the Police District 9, while police were in an operation to close the shops selling alcoholic beverages. 13 police officers were martyred and around 20 people injured.

“Karzai termed the attack an inhumane act and against all the human and Islamic norms,” his office said in a statement.

He expressed “deepest” sorrows, wishing paradise for the dead, patience for their dear ones and recovery for the inured.