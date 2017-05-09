Karzai condemns killing of cleric in Parwan

AT-KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Parwan province, in which, Maulavi Abdul Rahim Shah Hanafi, the head of provincial Ulema council was killed and six of his students injured.

Hanafi was killed Tuesday in a bomb blast inside a seminary he was teaching in Charikar city, the provincial capital.

“The ex-president said the attack was carried out by the enemies of Islam and Afghanistan, calling it against all the norms of Islamic orders and humanism,” said a statement issued by Karzai’s office. “The enemies of Afghanistan once again proved that they respect no religious and human values and use any option to reach their inauspicious goals.”

Karzai wished paradise for Hanafi, patience for his family and dears and quick recovery for the injured.