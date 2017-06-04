Karzai condoles over funeral attack victims

AT-KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed condolences for the death of a funeral attack took place on Saturday in Kabul.

“With regrets, I learned that the enemies of Afghanistan once again committed an unforgivable crime by attacking the funeral prayers of Salem Izadyar, son of the deputy head of senate, Alam Izadyar, in which a large number of our country-fellows were killed in injured,” Karzai said in a statement.

He condemned the attack as anti-humane and anti-Islamic act.

“I wish paradise for the death and quick recovery for the injured,” the former president said.

Karzai added that the recent incidents indicate that Afghanistan was facing a great conspiracy by the aliens whose aim is to kill Afghans and weaken their unity.

“Maintaining and strengthening of the unity would be a tough answer to our enemies and the only way to save our unity from these conspiracies.”