Karzai condoles over Jihadi figure death

AT-KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai on Monday expressed condolences over the death of Khaled Farooqi, a Jihadi figure and a senior member of the Hezb-e-Islami executive council. Farooqi passed away of an illness.

“Late Farooqi was a well-known figure of the jihad era of Afghanistan wand was a prominent supporter of the peace and stability strengthen,” Karzai said in a statement.

Farooqi was also an adviser to the former president as well as a member of the parliament.

Karzai called his death a “tragedy”, wishing him paradise and patience for his family and friends.