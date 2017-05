AT-KABUL: Hamid Karzai, the former president, expressed his condolence over the death of a tribal elder, Hajji Nazir, who passed away following an illness in eastern Nangarhar province.

“Late Hajji Nazir was a peace-loving and patriotic person who spent his life in serving people. His death is a tragedy,” Karzai said in a statement.

He wished paradise for the dead and expressed sympathy for his family and friends.