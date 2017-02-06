Karzai expresses regrets over snowfall deaths

AT-KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai expressed regrets over the death of people caused by the heavy snowfalls followed by the avalanches recently in different provinces.

“With regrets, I learned that a number of our country-fellows lost their lives or suffered losses sue to the snowfalls and avalanches,” Karzai was quoted as saying by a statement.

More than 100 people died and tens of others injured in Nooristan, Parwan, Bamyan and Badakhshan provinces.

“I would like to express my condolences and sympathies with the families of the victims of the incidents. I wish paradise for the martyrs and quick recovery for the injured.”