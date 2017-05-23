Karzai foundation lauds late Prof Fazel’s educational works

AT-KABUL: The Hamid Karzai Foundation on Tuesday praised late Professor Mohammad Fazel Fazel for his activities in the education sector.

“It is a great pleasure for us to respect a patron of education (Professor Fazel),” said Hamid Karzai, former president and head of the foundation.

“Professor Fazel was one of those people who struggled much to foster education in rural areas like Laghman and Badakhshan provinces,” Karzai said Monday at a gathering.

Fostering education is the most valuable service to a country, thus late professor Fazel is the most respectable person, he added.

Mr. Karzai urged others to follow professor Fazel’s way and work for development of education across the country.

Executive Chief of Karzai foundation Dr. Rangin Dadfar Spanta, while expressing pleasure over commemoration of late professor Fazel and his educational works, said that besides developing of education, late professor Fazel had striven hard for independency of Afghanistan during Soviet Union raids.

Chancellor for American University of Afghanistan, Dr. Sharif Fayez praised Karzai Foundation for working in education fields.

He said that former president Karzai focused well during his presidency to education fields and currently strives hard to foster this aspect through his foundation.

He asked Karzai foundation to work more and have initiative in order to boost up more education system in the country.

Without developing of education a country development is impossible, thus it is essential to concentrate more over education across the country, he added.

He urged Karzai foundation to establish a “Think thank Center” for education development in the country.

Professor Fazel Fazel was one of the patron of education person, who was born in northern Parwan province in 1301 and started learning education and Islamic book from the mosque to universities inside the country and in abroad.

Late professors Fazel had different educational activities in different part of the country particularly in rural areas. He was passed away in age of 93 two year ago.