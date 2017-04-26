Karzai in Moscow: ‘Russia’s efforts may return peace, stability in Afghanistan’

AT News Report-KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai met Russian foreign minister at the sidelines of the Moscow Conference on International Security held under the title of ‘counter-terrorism’, his office said.

“Karzai met with Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, discussing the situation of Afghanistan and the region,” Karzai’s office said in a statement.

The former president appreciated Russian Federation for cooperating with Afghanistan, particularly the April 14th regional conference on Afghanistan.

Karzai expressed hope that Russia’s efforts continue in returning peace and stability in Afghanistan through encouraging Taliban to direct talks with the government of Afghanistan.

“The ex-president also said that Afghanistan should return to its previous position as the area for cooperation among different countries,” it said, quoting Karzai as saying that “no country should create an encounter atmosphere in Afghanistan.

He called on Russian government to continue cooperation with the aim of empowering Afghan government.

Lavrov welcomed Karzai to Moscow, calling him an important and effective figure and vowed that Russia would continue efforts in bringing peace in Afghanistan by the wish of Afghans and in an understanding with the regional and world countries.

Russian foreign minister added that his country would not spare any cooperation with the government of Afghanistan, according to Karzai’s office.

Afghan Ambassador to Moscow, Dr. Qayyoum Kochi, Zarar Ahmad Osmani and Karim Khorram were present in the meeting.