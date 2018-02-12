Karzai pours condolence over Jahangir’s demise

AT-KABUL: The former President Hamid Karzai on Monday extended his thoughts and condolences to the bereaved family of Asma Jahangir, expressing grief over her sudden demise, saying Asma was well-known role model of human rights and democracy.

Karzai said Asma Jahangir sudden death is a great lose and would be remembered for her tireless efforts for safeguarding the human rights and democratic values and norms.

“Asma Jahangir was known for outspoken and human friendly nature,” Hamid Karzai said.

Hamid Karzai extended his condolences and prayers to the bereaved family and wished Asma a highest place in Paradise.

Asma Jahangir—a savior of human rights and democracy sudden death has left everyone in shock. Human rights activists, politicians and media family in Pakistan and abroad have reacted to her death.