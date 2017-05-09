Karzai praises increase of saffron cultivation

AT News Report-KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai in a meeting with the famous saffron producer Mohammad Akbar aka Baba-e-Zaferan (father of saffron), praised him for his efforts in the increase of saffron cultivation and its quality, especially the saffron of Herat province.

Karzai’s office said Monday that the ex-president said that the situation for saffron cultivation is suitable in the country, expressing hope that farmers restore to this plant.

He asked the people to encourage and support saffron with buying this product.