Karzai praises US pressures on Pakistan, awaits for practical measures

AT News Report-KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai praised the US authorities’ recent pressuring statements against Pakistan, but said he would be happier when Washington takes practical steps.

Karzai who is in an official visit in Austria, told reporters in a Vienna-based diplomatic center that he repeatedly informed the US two former leaders (Bush and Obama) as well as other US officials about Pakistan’s support to terrorists, but “they did not take it serious”. “They expressed some reasons to change the matter,” Karzai said.

He emphasized about Islamabad’s support to terrorist groups, expressing hope that President Trump make practical measures to convene Pakistan stop supporting terrorists.

“I also told the US officials that Pakistan is using terrorism as a tool, but they did not pay attention. They sometimes said ‘yes’ or ‘no’ in response but there was no practical measure,” Karzai said. “I welcome President Trump’s stance as a message, but I am expecting for practical measures.”

Former president added that relationships between Kabul and Islamabad would be normal just when Pakistan abandons supporting terrorists. “Then we will live and work together as friendly neighbors.”

He pointed out to the current problems in Afghanistan, saying that there were not such issues when he ruled the country and he ruled everything.

“There was one government and one order in my presidency,” he said, adding that he brought powerful jihadi commanders to Kabul. “I called Ismael Khan who was governor in Herat province to come to Kabul and he came and became minister. Likewise, Ata Mohammad Noor and Gul Agha Sherzai were good governors in Balkh and Nangarhar in my government.”