Karzai was right on pressurizing Pakistan: Khalilzad

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The former President, Hamid Karzai was right in his decision to further pressurize Pakistan and this was the core reason behind divergence with US administration, the former US envoy to Kabul, and Iraq said.

Zalmay Khalilzad in an interview with Voice of America, said, “The former President Hamid Karzai, being a national leader, was right in his stand against Pakistan—wanted the US to further pressurize Islamabad.”

“The core reason behind Karzai’s dissidence with US was that Washington is not asserting enough pressurize on Pakistan.”

I am also on the same page with Karzai, Khalilzad said, referring to further pressurizing Pakistan for its support to the various militant outfits.

According to Khalilzad, the entire effort of Pakistan is to control Afghanistan from everywhere, but hoped that US administration would pressurize Islamabad in true letters and spirit.

Earlier, President Karzai said that military officials and intelligences personnel of Pakistan should be banned from traveling to London and Washington. Moreover, breeding nurseries of the militant outfits must be targeted in Pakistan.

This comes as recently a high-level Afghan delegation comprised of senior civilian and military officials led by Deputy Foreign Minister, Hekmat Khalil Karzai visited Pakistan to continue discussions with Pakistani officials on Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).

But the meeting was ended without any major breakthrough. “While some progress was made on the mechanism of cooperation, no progress was achieved on specific, result-oriented, time-bound measures in the APAPPS, particularly in the areas of counter terrorism, reduction of violence, peace and reconciliation to meet the priorities of Afghanistan,” the foreign ministry said.