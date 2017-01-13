Karzai signs book of condolences at UAE embassy

AT-KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai on Friday visited the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Kabul, and expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy over the death of UAE diplomats killed in Kandahar on Tuesday.

The ex-president also wrote a message of sympathy on the book of condolences at the embassy.

Twelve people, including five UAE diplomats, a member of the parliament and a senator, provincial deputy governor were killed in an attack in Kandahar province.

The attack took place in the provincial governor’s guest house in Kandahar city, when the governor was meeting the UAE ambassador to Kabul and his companions.

The UAE diplomats were on a mission to carry out humanitarian and development projects in the province.