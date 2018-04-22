Karzai slams Kabul bombing

AT-KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a voter registration center on Sunday in Kabul that left 48 dead and 112 wounded. He extended his heartfelt condolences to families of the victims. “These cowardly attacks are solely intended to undermine our civil liberties and wreak havoc and fear,” he said. At least 52 people including women and children embraced martyrdom and 112 others sustained injuries on Sunday morning in a suicide attack near a voter registration site in western Kabul, officials said. It is feared that the death toll may rise. The deadly suicide bombing comes in the midst of a fruitless endeavor of the government to assure security of the voter registration campaign.