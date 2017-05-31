Karzai strongly condemns Kabul terrorist attack

AT-KABUL: Hamid Karzai, former president, strongly condemned Wednesday’s suicide attack in Kabul.

A suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden vehicle in the morning at the Zanbaq crossroad near the Wazir Akbar Khan diplomatic neighborhood which houses the US-led military headquarters, several embassies, the Roshan mobile phone office and a luxury hotel.

Around 80 people mostly civilians were killed and 350 more injured in the attack that sent a mushroom cloud over the city. It took place at a rush-hour time, when the workers were heading to the government institutions and foreign offices.

Karzai called the attack “an act far away from humanity carried out by the enemies of the peace and calm in Afghanistan”.

He wished paradise for the martyred and recovery for the injured.