Karzai “strongly” condemns Paktia attack

AT-KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned the attack on police headquarters in southern Paktia province.

In a statement, the ex-president called the attack an act by the enemy of Afghans against Islam and humanitarian law.

The former president expressed deepest condolences to the victim families, wishing quick recovery for the wounded people of the incident.

A car bomber and five or six suicide attackers targeted the Paktia police headquarters, five of whom were killed in the early minutes, but one continued fighting for hours and finally was killed.

Five police officers were killed and 19 people including nine officers were wounded.