Karzai terms education necessary for Afghan youth

AT-KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai stressed on the education especially for the youth, saying it is “necessary and important” for the country.

In a meeting with the elders and youth from the provinces of Kunduz and Takhar in Kabul, Karzai asked the elders not to spare any efforts in the education of the girls and boys, his office’s statement said Wednesday.

The elders of the two northeastern provinces appreciated the former president for his efforts in strengthening the national unity and declared readiness to help in bringing nationwide peace and stability.