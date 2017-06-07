Karzai: Terrorism has targeted our region

AT-KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai “strongly” condemned Wednesday’s twin terrorist attacks against the Iranian parliament building and the shrine of the founder of the Islamic Republic, late Imam Khomeini in the capital Tehran.

“These attacks indicate that our region has been targeted by vast terrorism that only aims to weaken and destabilize the regional countries,” Karzai was quoted as saying by a statement.

“Empowering of terrorism that claims victims from Afghans on daily basis, proves this reality.”

Karzai added that he had frequently called on the regional fight against terrorism and believed that the program going on under the title of ‘fight against terrorism’, was actually empowerment of terrorism and extremism.

“I once again emphasize that the joint regional struggle is the only way to save people from terrorism and extremism. There is no way but unity and solidarity.”

The former president wished paradise for the martyrs of the Iran attacks and quick recovery for the injured.