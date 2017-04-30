Karzai to Pakistani delegation: Insecurity in Afghanistan affects Pakistan situation

AT News Report-KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai on Sunday said that insecurity in Afghanistan affects the situation in Pakistan.

“And if the situation in Pakistan is insecure, it affects Afghanistan situation,” Karzai told a high-level delegation from the National Assembly of Pakistan who met the ex-president in Kabul.

Karzai said that the two countries should choose any possible ways to strengthen friendly relationships. “The only and basic condition to reach this goal is a real battle against terrorism,” Karzai said.

Pakistan’s parliamentary delegation headed by the country’s Nation al Assembly Speaker, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq arrived Saturday in Kabul to meet Afghan officials.

Sadiq offered a letter from Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sahrif to former president Karzai, in which Sharif has expressed condolence and sympathy over the terrorist attack against the Shaheen 209th military corps

Sharif in the letter has invited Karzai to visit Pakistan.

Karzai welcomed the delegation and promised to visit Pakistan for the improvement of the two countries’ relationships.

He also thanked Pakistan nation for hosting Afghan refugees during the years of jihad.

Pakistani parliamentary delegation also emphasized on further friendly and brotherly relationships between Kabul and Islamabad.