Karzai urges people to keep unity against foreign conspiracies

AT-KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai expressed grief over the loss of young men in the Friday’s shooting against their protests in Kabul, urging people to stand united against foreign conspiracies and show diligence in dealing with it.

Former President Karzai expressing deepest condolence to the families of the protest victims and prayed for the quick recovery of the wounded, said a statement issued by Ex- President Karzai Press Office.

Accordance to constitution peaceful protest is the civil right of Afghanistan citizens, and reinforcing of security of protestors is the responsibility of security forces, added statement.

Considering current situation as our country was faced to continual conspiracies of strangers, must strive not to lead the protest to violence. People physically and mentally must be protect as well as damage to the public institution should be prevented.

The only way to overcome challenges is keeping unity and patient against foreign conspiracies.

Ex-president Karzai once again called on all people to patiently seek their demands through discussion and proper ways.