Karzai visits Kandahar injured

AT-KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai visited provincial governor for Kandahar, Homayoun Azizi and other people injured in last week’s bombings. The injured are currently under treatment in India.

“Karzai wished quick recovery for them,” his office said.

A bombing targeted Kandahar governor’s meeting with the United Arab Emirates ambassador to Afghanistan in the province.

12 people including an Afghan and some Arab diplomats as well as the deputy provincial governor were killed and 14 others were wounded. Governor Azizi and the United Arab Emirates ambassador were among injured.