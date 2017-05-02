Karzai welcomes Hekmatyar’s arrival

AT News Report-KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai, in a telephonic conversation with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hezb-e-Islami, has welcomed him in the country.

During conversation, both sides shared views and expressed their good wishes to work jointly for bringing peace, stability and development in the country. They emphasized on national unity and joint struggle for the betterment of the war-torn country.

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has arrived in the eastern provinces of the country after signing peace deal with government, allowing his return in the country after almost twenty years in exile. Hekmatyar’s speeches in Laghman and Nangarhar have been observed positive. He emphasized on peace and reconciliation in the country. In his second public speech in Nangarhar, he sharply criticized the resurgent movement and said the Taliban are backing by the foreigners. “Taliban’s faiths and beliefs are doubted.”

Commenting on the issue of MOAB that was recently dropped by the US forces on the tunnels of the so-called Islamic State in Achin district of eastern Nangarhar province he said, “US targeted a small group of Daesh with a large bomb, but it did not hit Taliban militants who are the enemies of the people of Afghanistan.”