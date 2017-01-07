Key Taliban base seized in Nimroz

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Afghan security forces have captured an important base of the Taliban insurgent and killed six insurgents in an operation in Khashrod district of southwestern Nimroz province, an official said on Saturday.

Provincial deputy police chief, Col. Mohammad Saleh Massoud, told Pajhwok Afghan News that an operation to recapture lost areas from Taliban was underway in the province since the past three days.

“Razavi and Kandahariha areas if Khashrod district which were under the Taliban control have been recaptured by Afghan forces in the operation,” he said.

Moreover, he said that six Taliban insurgents were killed and 14 others received injuries and also a major Taliban base in Razavi area of Khashrod district seized by the Afghan forces.

“20 bags of explosives, 20 bombs and a bicycle rigged with explosives also destroyed in the operation,” he said.

“An Afghan National Army (ANA) solider was also killed in a roadside bombing during the offensive,” he lamented.