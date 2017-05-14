Key Taliban commanders killed in Samangan

AT-KABUL: The Interior Ministry (MoI) in a statement on Sunday said that Taliban’s shadow deputy governor and shadow district governor, including six other militants have been killed in an operations conducted by the Afghan Special Forces in Samanagan province on Saturday.

The statement added that the Taliban’s shadow deputy governor for Samanagan, Maulvi Jalal and Maulvi Gheyasuddin, also known as Mujaheed who was serving as shadow district governor for Doab district of Samangan have been killed by Afghan forces.

The statement added, the Taliban’s leaders and other insurgents were killed in a targeted operation, carried out in Ab Khorak area of Doab district.

Moreover, fifteen other militants sustained injuries during the operation, statement furthered.

In addition to that, another clash, erupted between the Afghan security forces and militants in Farah province, resulted in killing of six militants and 10 others sustained injuries in the past 48 hours, provincial security officials said.

According to them, clash was happened when a large number of Taliban militants launched an offensive against security checkpoints.

However, officials claimed zero casualties on the side of the Afghan security forces, adding that militants sustained heavy casualties.