Key Taliban fighter killed in Logar

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: A key member of the Taliban was killed in an operation launched by the security forces the Charkh district of Logar province, Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out by the General Command of Police Special Unit (GCPSU) in the Mullah Alam village Tuesday night.

The killed insurgent was involved for launching several terrorist attacks by using suicide bombers against the security forces.

During the raid, the security forces also took over control on various types of light and heavy weapons, ammunition, maps and explosives as well.

Responding to the spring offensives of Taliban, the Afghan security forces have stepped up counter-terrorism operations in order to suppress the terrorist and destructive activities of the insurgent groups across the country.