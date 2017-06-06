Khalili appointed peace council chief

AT-KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani appointed former vice president, Karim Khalili as new head for the High Peace Council (HPC), the council said Tuesday.

“Mr. Khalili was appointed as new head for the high peace council late Monday,” said, Mohammad Ismael Qasemyar, international relations adviser for the council chairman.

He said that before Mr. Khalili was working as senior deputy for the peace council, but after the carnage of the Enlightening Movement, he did not have active presence in the council.

The then chief of the high peace council, Pir Sayed Ahmad Gilani passed away in January, and the council lacked head since.

Hamid Karzai, the former president, formed the council in 2010, an effort to encourage the Taliban fighters and other opposition armed groups to give up insurgency and join the government. The only considerable achievement of the peace council is counted Gulbuddin Hekmatyar’s joining to the government.

Former jihadi leader, Borhanuddin Rabbani, who run the council as its first chief, was killed in a suicide attack in 2011.

The council has 70 members and the government is said to be working to add 10 more people as members.