Kidnappers arrested in Jawzjan

AT-KABUL: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) on Wednesday said that a group of four kidnapers were arrested during operation in northern Jawzjan province.

A press statement issued here, the NDS said that a group of abductor led by Azizullah was apprehended in Sheberghan city.

The kidnappers named Azizullah, Mohammad Iqbal, Shahzada and Taj Mohmmad, added the statement.

The captured kidnappers confessed that recently they had kidnaped a student of Tinka Uzbekia School and released him after receiving $3,000 ransom.

The arrested gang will be handed over to judicial organs for further judgment.