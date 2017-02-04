Kidnappers raped me 20 times: Victim girl alleged

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: A young girl alleges that she was raped 20 times when she was in captive by a group of abductors in the northern province of Kunduz.

Yasamin who was abducted from the Kunduz city, the provincial capital, accuses her abductors of sexually abusing her.

Waisuddin Talash, provincial police officer told Pajhwok Afghan News that the girl’s family reported her disappearance on January 4.

“We started search operation and found her in a house in the Sar Dawra area of Kunduz City,” Talash said, adding that a man having a pistol was arrested in connection with the incident.

“I was kidnapped from Ibrahimkhel area of Kunduz city by two brothers, who drugged me and later I found myself in a house,” Yasamin said.

“In the house, two men with pistols sat behind me and I could not go out. One of them raped me more than 20 times during this period.”

Yasamin’s parents demand justice for her, saying the perpetrators must be severely punished. “We are thankful to police officials and ask the government and judicial organs to punish the criminals,” her father said.

However, Noor Agha, the man in police custody said, he was not in Kunduz when Yasamin was kidnapped.

He quoted the girl as saying that she has been engaged by her parents to an old man.

“In a phone contact, she told me that she would come to my house if I don’t return home. When I returned from Kabul, she was with my family,” Agha said.

“Then I called on the tribal elders to talk to the girl’s family about the issue and they engaged the girl to me for 120,000 Afghanis.”

He added that 50,000 Afghanis have already paid to Yasamin’s family in dowry and when he refused to pay the rest of the amount, they accused him of kidnapping their daughter.

“Yasamin is my honor and I would not let her go away even if I’m killed,” he added.