Killing of Afghans increase by US presence: Karzai

AT News Report-KABUL: Hamid Karzai, the former president of Afghanistan on Sunday said that the killing of people will increase and expand by the presence of the United States in the country.

In a meeting with China’s Ambassador to Kabul, Yao Jing, said that the increase of the killing of Afghans is caused by the US incorrect acts, his office said.

He expressed concerns over the expansion of divisions among Afghans, asking the regional great powers to help Afghans and not let Afghanistan turn to the US goals and competitions ground.