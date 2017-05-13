Kunduz-Takhar highway cleared of militants

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: According to the spokesperson in Kunduz, security forces have been succeeded in clearance of Kunduz-Takhar highway on Friday, Tolonews reported.

The Kunduz-Takhar highway has been cleared of Taliban insurgents, following heavy clashes between the Afghan security forces and militants during the past eight days.

Mahfoozullah Akbari, spokesperson for the northeast zone police, said that khwaja and katakhail police check-posts along the highway have been retaken out of the insurgent’s siege during a military operation, carried out by Afghan security and defense forces.

He said that equipped police outposts along the Kunduz-Takhar highway have been installed after they cleared the rout.

He pointed out; the road from Kunduz city to Khanabad district was closed to all traffic for the past eight days due to heavy clashes between Afghan security forces and insurgents.

“The government forces were in close connection with each other from two sides—Kunduz and Takhar province at 12:45pm on Friday,” Akbari said.

Moreover, at least six Taliban militants have been killed and four others sustained deep injuries, he claimed.

He further went on saying that clearance and defusing process of mines, plotted by militants on the said highway is underway, and the highway would be reopened for general traffic by Friday evening.