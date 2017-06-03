Landmine planter killed in Parwan

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: A militant who wanted to plant a landmine in the Bagram district of central Parwan province has been targeted and killed by foreign forces, an official said on Saturday.

Police Chief, Brig. Gen. Mohammad Zaman Mamozai, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the incident took place Friday night at around 12:00am.

Foreign forces killed the militant at a time when the rebel wanted to plant a mine under a culvert in the Qala-i-Nasro village.

The militant was at eye to plant the mine in the darkness of night when sighted by foreign forces. His body was transferred to Afghan security forces from where it was dispatched to security forces coordination centre for further identification.

The Taliban insurgents have not comment into the issue so far.