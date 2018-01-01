Large-scale military operation on card against Daesh

AT-KABUL: The Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Monday informed of a large-scale military offensive that has been kicked-off against Islamic State (IS) militants, following the group’s deadly attacks across the country.

“Large-scale operations were being conducted [against IS], [the group] still sometimes launching hostile attacks, but we are sure that they have no place in Afghanistan as their acts are not in conformity with Afghan culture,” Mohammad Radmanish, the Deputy Spokesman of the Defense Ministry said.

According to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces the US-Afghan air strikes have increased pressure on the notorious IS militants.

In April of the last year, the US forces dropped a largest conventional bomb which is also known as ‘Mother of all Bombs’ it has ever used in combat targeting a complex of tunnels used by IS insurgents in Achin district of eastern Nangarhar province.

The 11-ton bomb was used as part of the US and Afghan forces clearing operations against the so-called Islamic State insurgents in the country. However, the group’s militants have been started targeting innocent civilians and holy places like mosques and funeral ceremonies, mainly in the country’s capital Kabul.

Based on reports, the group has presence in Achin and Khogyani districts of eastern Nangarhar province and Qushtepa and Darzab districts of Jawzjan province. The Afghan and US forces should gear up their military efforts to eliminate all militant groups.