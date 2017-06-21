Largest water supply network inaugurated in Nimroz

AT-KABUL: Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MoRRD) on Wednesday said that the largest water distribution network was inaugurated in Zaranj city of southwestern Nimroz province.

This project was implemented by National Water Supply program of MoRRD at a total cost of $21 million.

A statement issued by MoRRD said that Nimroz Governor Mohammad Sami during inauguration of this project said “that lack of access of people to drinkable water was solved by inauguration of this project.”

He said that this project has the capacity to distribute 243 litters of water per second.

Some 120,000 people are benefited from this project in the city and outskirt of Zaranj center of Nimroz, he added.

Governor urged the people to protect the project.

Having access to drinkable water is a challenge for people, because most of the underground water are contaminated and are not potable.