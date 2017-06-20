Last demonstrators’ tent removed in Kabul

AT-KABUL: The government removed the last and central tent installed by the protestors in Kabul.

“The security forces raided the protest tent in Zanbaq crossroad at around 11:35 and removed it,” said a protest organizer, Haroon Motaref.

He said that during removal of the tents, the security forces faced resistance by protestors and opened fire at them, killing two protestors and wounding 27 more.

Motaref added that 11 protestors were also arrested by the security forces.

Meanwhile, chief executive Abdullah Abdullah said that one protestor was killed and six others wounded.

Abdullah said that an investigation was going on to find the fact.

“One person was killed during the clash between security forces and the protestors,” said Najib Danesh, a spokesman for the interior ministry.

He said that nine protestors were arrested. “One of them was armed by a small weapon.”

He said that eight of the arrested people would be released and the armed one would go under prosecution.

“Police frequently asked the demonstrators to lift their tents. But they refused the demand, so police had to lift them by force,” Danesh added.

He assured that the case would be investigated, asking the protestors to keep calm and reatrain any act leading to violent.

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Kabul two weeks ago, marching towards the presidential palace. They had been protesting against a truck bomb in the city that killed over 150 people. Protestors blaming security officials with failure in security reinforcement and were seeking their resignation.

Demonstrator established strike tents on the street in different part of Kabul city, which created huge traffic jam and caused a matter of concern for people.

Members of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House) of Parliament often expressed deepest concern over sit-in tents by demonstrators caused heavy traffic jam in Kabul city and they asked government to put an end before tents culture in Kabul as soon as possible.

The demonstrators or uprising seeking change in government, removed six tents from roads of Kabul city on Tuesday last week after repeated suggestion of people and parliamentarian, but the central tents on Zanbaq crossroad main street was not removed, which finally the governmental forces raid the tents and remove it yesterday night.